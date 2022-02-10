Sign up
Photo 1910
I here that train a comin...
I was taking pictures downtown when I heard the train whistle. I waited just a minute before it came down the track!
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
8
365
b&w
,
train
,
winter
,
track
,
south
,
for2022
