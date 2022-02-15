Sign up
Photo 1915
Hay Rake against a B&W sky...
This hay rake has found a new home at my house. I think it is bent or broken, but I know they don't use it to rake hay anymore. So here it sits!
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1915
photos
116
followers
74
following
524% complete
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
sunset
,
winter
,
tool
,
hay
,
farm
,
south
,
rake
,
for2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition, the rake's tines are mesmerizing!
February 16th, 2022
