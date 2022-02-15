Previous
Next
Hay Rake against a B&W sky... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1915

Hay Rake against a B&W sky...

This hay rake has found a new home at my house. I think it is bent or broken, but I know they don't use it to rake hay anymore. So here it sits!
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition, the rake's tines are mesmerizing!
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise