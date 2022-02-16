Sign up
Photo 1916
Farm machine detail...
This is another view of the Hay Rake. This is the hub where all the tines connect at the cnter. I took this in full late afternoon sun. The tines and hub are yellow, while the rust is a deep reddish brown.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1916
photos
117
followers
74
following
524% complete
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Views
5
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
machine
,
farm
,
south
,
detail
,
rake
,
for2022
