"From the mind of Minolta"... by thewatersphotos
"From the mind of Minolta"...

Minolta was not a common brand but becoming more popular and likely with new "features" that my father-in-law wanted to try. I remember he always wanted "posed" photos when we gathered. I also remember him printing them and keeping them in albums.

I am catching up, having been away for a few days. I'll not always be able to "comment" on each of your entries, but know I am looking at them! Please don't feel a need to make comments on mine, since they may come in "lumps"! :- ) I'll be back and caught up very soon!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
GaryW
