Lenses...
Photo 1925

Lenses...

I don't want to overuse the word "vintage" but these are Vivitar lenses, likely from the late 1960's. They came with the Pentax camera from my uncle. They were totally manual focus. They made some pretty good shots, "back in the day"!

I am catching up, having been away for a few days. I'll not always be able to "comment" on each of your entries, but know I am looking at them! Please don't feel a need to make comments on mine, since they may come in "lumps"! :- ) I'll be back and caught up very soon!
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

