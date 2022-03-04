Previous
A Pot of Vincas... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1932

A Pot of Vincas...

We've cleaned and moved some flower pots around our yard.
Massive "catch up today"! No need to comment. I've been home now for two weeks from a surgery. Everything went well and recuperation is progressing!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
