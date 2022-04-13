Previous
Next
Universal music maker... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1972

Universal music maker...

I suspect that the piano is most universal musical instrument and likely the most played. This is from our church.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise