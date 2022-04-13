Sign up
Photo 1972
Universal music maker...
I suspect that the piano is most universal musical instrument and likely the most played. This is from our church.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1972
photos
114
followers
79
following
540% complete
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th April 2022 5:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
spring
,
piano
,
south
,
30-shots2022
