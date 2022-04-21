Sign up
Photo 1980
Which is your favorite color?...
These Ukuleles come in a variety of colors and are one of the most popular instruments bought, especially for Christmas gifts.
21st April 2022
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
music
,
colors
,
spring
,
south
,
ukulele
,
strings
,
30-shots2022
