Photo 1981
Tune it up...
All stringed instruments need to be tuned, by turning the keys to tighten the strings to the correct pitch. This violin has four strings, hence four tuning keys.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
1
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1981
photos
115
followers
77
following
542% complete
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Tags
violin
,
keys
,
spring
,
south
,
strings
,
tuning
,
30-shots2022
Bill
ace
Love this shot, especially the depth of field.
April 23rd, 2022
