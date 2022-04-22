Previous
Tune it up... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1981

Tune it up...

All stringed instruments need to be tuned, by turning the keys to tighten the strings to the correct pitch. This violin has four strings, hence four tuning keys.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Bill ace
Love this shot, especially the depth of field.
April 23rd, 2022  
