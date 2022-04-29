So many choices...

There are so many choices of guitars, stringed instruments, brass, woodwinds, keyboards and percussion. They all make music.

I am appreciative to a local music story for allowing me to come in early, before customers arrive, to take photos of their instruments. I do own three acoustic guitars and one electric bass. The other instruments in my photos were from this music store. They do allow folks to go in and play them, to try them out and I have enjoyed that very much. The song books and CDs were mine and I very much love music...it is part of who I am! Thanks for viewing and commenting on my month long journey through music...I have one more instrument to show!