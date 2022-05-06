Previous
Buddy... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1995

Buddy...

This is our cat. He adopted us when his feral mother deposited him on our front porch. We call him a "barn cat" but he insist he is a "Front Porch Cat"!
Carol M
He’s a cutie!
May 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific shot.
May 7th, 2022  
amyK ace
Fun pov
May 7th, 2022  
