Photo 1995
Buddy...
This is our cat. He adopted us when his feral mother deposited him on our front porch. We call him a "barn cat" but he insist he is a "Front Porch Cat"!
6th May 2022
6th May 22
3
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1995
photos
117
followers
75
following
546% complete
View this month »
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th May 2022 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
sleep
,
spring
,
gray
,
porch
,
south
,
feral
Carol M
He’s a cutie!
May 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific shot.
May 7th, 2022
amyK
ace
Fun pov
May 7th, 2022
