Clouds over the field...

We had a very windy day recently and when I looked across our front field I saw that the clouds were "bunching up" very low on the horizon.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sky. Very nice capture. I like how you caught the light and the depth in the clouds.
May 10th, 2022  
Janet B. ace
Beautiful photo, Gary!
May 10th, 2022  
