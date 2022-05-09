Sign up
Photo 1998
Clouds over the field...
We had a very windy day recently and when I looked across our front field I saw that the clouds were "bunching up" very low on the horizon.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1998
photos
117
followers
75
following
547% complete
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
green
,
sky
,
clouds
,
spring
,
field
,
south
,
windy
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sky. Very nice capture. I like how you caught the light and the depth in the clouds.
May 10th, 2022
Janet B.
ace
Beautiful photo, Gary!
May 10th, 2022
