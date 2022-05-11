Previous
Noon Tunes 5/11/22 by thewatersphotos
Photo 2000

Noon Tunes 5/11/22

This is Larcus. He sings familiar ballads and older country songs! He is known for his "Silky" voice! He is a super guy and loves to sing!
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a fun time.
