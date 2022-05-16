Previous
Next
"Just waiting"... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2005

"Just waiting"...

Caught this little guy "just waiting" for his turn to play ball!
16th May 2022 16th May 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That little foot is just precious. Great candid.
May 17th, 2022  
KWind ace
Cute. Love the pose!
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise