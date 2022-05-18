Previous
Next
Enjoying the music... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2007

Enjoying the music...

These guys, along with dozens of others, were enjoying the music of our local town's Noon Tunes! It was a bright sunny day (highs in the upper 80s), so folks were looking for shade!
18th May 2022 18th May 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That looks super, wish I was there!
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise