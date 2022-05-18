Sign up
Photo 2007
Enjoying the music...
These guys, along with dozens of others, were enjoying the music of our local town's Noon Tunes! It was a bright sunny day (highs in the upper 80s), so folks were looking for shade!
18th May 2022
18th May 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2007
photos
117
followers
75
following
549% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th May 2022 11:57am
Tags
town
,
band
,
music
,
spring
,
gazebo
,
square
,
south
,
guys
,
crowds
Casablanca
ace
That looks super, wish I was there!
May 19th, 2022
