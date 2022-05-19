Previous
True concern...
True concern...

There were nine children, some were siblings, the rest were friends. Dad wanted them all to sit on the rim of the fountain in single file. They all had canned drinks. On cue they were all to take a sip of their drinks. Dad had just added the youngest child (on the far right) to the rim of the fountain and backed up to cue the others and take the photo. "On cue" the youngest began wailing! All heads turned and dad went to her. It seems the rim was hot and the youngest's legs were burning! Dad repositioned her and the photo went on as planned!
