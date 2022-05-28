Sign up
Photo 2017
Afternoon fishing...
Our son and two of his children fishing. We met part of our family at the lake this weekend (the other part was at another lake in South Carolina).
28th May 2022
28th May 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th May 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
water
,
children
,
spring
,
dad
,
lake
,
pier
,
fishing
,
south
Milanie
ace
Wonderful way to spend family time right now
May 31st, 2022
