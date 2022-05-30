Previous
Next
About to open... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2019

About to open...

We have a few random, volunteer Black Eyed Susans around the yard. This one is about to open. If you look closely, you can see someone hiding behind a half eaten leaf!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such nice focusing - those petals always look like strips of yellow felt to me. Love when you can catch them at this stage.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise