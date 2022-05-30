Sign up
Photo 2019
About to open...
We have a few random, volunteer Black Eyed Susans around the yard. This one is about to open. If you look closely, you can see someone hiding behind a half eaten leaf!
30th May 2022
30th May 22
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Milanie
ace
Such nice focusing - those petals always look like strips of yellow felt to me. Love when you can catch them at this stage.
May 31st, 2022
