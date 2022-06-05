Previous
Wasting Gardenia... by thewatersphotos
Wasting Gardenia...

Our Gardenias are blooming wildly! We have been really dry and hot so they don't last long. This one turned a cool shade of golden brown, but was still mostly intact...and smelled great!
GaryW

julia ace
Our topic for this month for camera club is Wabi Sabi.. seeing beauty in something that is past its best.. perfect for this..
June 6th, 2022  
