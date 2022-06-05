Sign up
Photo 2025
Wasting Gardenia...
Our Gardenias are blooming wildly! We have been really dry and hot so they don't last long. This one turned a cool shade of golden brown, but was still mostly intact...and smelled great!
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
spring
,
brown
,
south
,
gardenia
,
odor
julia
ace
Our topic for this month for camera club is Wabi Sabi.. seeing beauty in something that is past its best.. perfect for this..
June 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
