Previous
Next
Cutting hay... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2043

Cutting hay...

Mr. Bert cutting the hay. He came around 8:30a and stayed until 11:40a then left. It took him two days like that to cut the 26 acres of hay. He ran in "rabbit speed"!
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise