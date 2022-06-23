Sign up
Photo 2043
Cutting hay...
Mr. Bert cutting the hay. He came around 8:30a and stayed until 11:40a then left. It took him two days like that to cut the 26 acres of hay. He ran in "rabbit speed"!
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
2044
photos
116
followers
76
following
560% complete
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Views
6
Album
365
Tags
green
,
fast
,
summer
,
south
,
cut
,
hayfield
