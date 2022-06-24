Previous
Next
Windrow... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2044

Windrow...

Brandon is raking the hay into Windrows, readying it for baling!
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That is an interesting looking machine. Nice shot of it doing what it does.
June 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise