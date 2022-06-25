Previous
Making bales... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2045

Making bales...

The baler runs over the windrows, collecting the hay and rolling it into a huge bale.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Certainly satisfying to watch
June 26th, 2022  
George ace
Fascinating.
June 26th, 2022  
