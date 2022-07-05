Previous
Next
Visiting the Zinnia... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2055

Visiting the Zinnia...

I saw this guy (or girl) visiting this Zinnia and it stayed a long time! The pollen sacs were yellow to match the flower.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Great shot! I love bees ^_^
July 7th, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Amazing
July 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sharp details in the bee. Love the delicate patterns in the wings.
July 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love him against all that yellow
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise