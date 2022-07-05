Sign up
Photo 2055
Visiting the Zinnia...
I saw this guy (or girl) visiting this Zinnia and it stayed a long time! The pollen sacs were yellow to match the flower.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
4
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2056
photos
115
followers
78
following
563% complete
View this month »
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th July 2022 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
pollen
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
Jessica Eby
Great shot! I love bees ^_^
July 7th, 2022
Julie Ryan
Amazing
July 7th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sharp details in the bee. Love the delicate patterns in the wings.
July 7th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love him against all that yellow
July 7th, 2022
