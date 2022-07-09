Previous
Sunflowers coming... by thewatersphotos
Sunflowers coming...

We planted our Sunflowers late, the transplanted them into the ground. They are now beginning to form blooms and will hopefully open soon.
9th July 2022

GaryW

