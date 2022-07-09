Sign up
Photo 2059
Sunflowers coming...
We planted our Sunflowers late, the transplanted them into the ground. They are now beginning to form blooms and will hopefully open soon.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2059
photos
116
followers
79
following
564% complete
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th July 2022 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
bloom
,
summer
,
sunflower
,
south
