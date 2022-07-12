Sign up
Photo 2062
First white Cosmos
This is our first white Cosmos flower. We have had others that were pink. Hoping we have other colors as more open.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
3
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th July 2022 3:54pm
Tags
white
,
flower
,
summer
,
first
,
south
,
cosmos
Milanie
ace
Super focusing on those petals - like the way you've isolated the flower with your dof
July 13th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful in its simplicity.
July 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 13th, 2022
