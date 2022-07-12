Previous
Next
First white Cosmos by thewatersphotos
Photo 2062

First white Cosmos

This is our first white Cosmos flower. We have had others that were pink. Hoping we have other colors as more open.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Super focusing on those petals - like the way you've isolated the flower with your dof
July 13th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful in its simplicity.
July 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise