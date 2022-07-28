Previous
Emerging in the heat...
Photo 2078

Emerging in the heat...

We have not had measurable rain in over a week and the temperatures have hovered around 95 degrees F. Still we have several fungi that are emerging.
I though this one looked like a hard-cooked egg coming out of its shell.
28th July 2022

LManning (Laura)
Oh my goodness, does it ever! Great find.
July 29th, 2022  
