Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2078
Emerging in the heat...
We have not had measurable rain in over a week and the temperatures have hovered around 95 degrees F. Still we have several fungi that are emerging.
I though this one looked like a hard-cooked egg coming out of its shell.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2078
photos
112
followers
79
following
569% complete
View this month »
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th July 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
hot
,
summer
,
south
,
fungi
,
soil
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh my goodness, does it ever! Great find.
July 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close