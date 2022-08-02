Previous
A new color... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2083

A new color...

A new Sunflower bloomed today and is a darker, almost orange color. These are small Sunflowers, and unfortunately are not lasting long in our very hot, dry weather.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
LManning (Laura) ace
I really like the darker streaks in the petals. It’s a unique flower!
August 3rd, 2022  
