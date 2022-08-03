Previous
Next
Tiny fly... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2084

Tiny fly...

To show this fly (or it may be a bee) I cropped this photo in close. The wildflower is about the size of a US Nickel (5/8 inch).
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Colorful wings!
August 4th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The details are fantastic.
August 4th, 2022  
Kathy ace
What beautiful wings. The crop is perfect to show off the fly.
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise