Photo 2084
Tiny fly...
To show this fly (or it may be a bee) I cropped this photo in close. The wildflower is about the size of a US Nickel (5/8 inch).
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
3
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2084
photos
110
followers
77
following
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd August 2022 4:41pm
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
backyard
,
fly
,
summer
,
south
Julie Ryan
Colorful wings!
August 4th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The details are fantastic.
August 4th, 2022
Kathy
ace
What beautiful wings. The crop is perfect to show off the fly.
August 4th, 2022
