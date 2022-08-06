Previous
Hiding among the leaves... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2087

Hiding among the leaves...

These Cosmos blooms are shorter than some and appear to be hiding among the leaves of the taller Zinnia and Marigold leaves.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
572% complete

Milanie ace
Really sweet
August 8th, 2022  
