Photo 2087
Hiding among the leaves...
These Cosmos blooms are shorter than some and appear to be hiding among the leaves of the taller Zinnia and Marigold leaves.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
purple
yellow
flower
leaves
summer
south
cosmos
Milanie
ace
Really sweet
August 8th, 2022
