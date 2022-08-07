Previous
Next
Surely he can't see me here... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2088

Surely he can't see me here...

Oh, but my camera can!
This guy had hidden itself between the layers of petals on the Zinnia. I'm not sure what kind of spider it is, but they are plentiful in our garden.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Terrific focus!
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise