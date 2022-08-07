Sign up
Photo 2088
Surely he can't see me here...
Oh, but my camera can!
This guy had hidden itself between the layers of petals on the Zinnia. I'm not sure what kind of spider it is, but they are plentiful in our garden.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
2088
photos
109
followers
77
following
572% complete
View this month »
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
Tags
green
,
plant
,
yellow
,
flower
,
spider
,
garden
,
summer
,
south
,
hiding
,
zinnia
Milanie
ace
Terrific focus!
August 8th, 2022
