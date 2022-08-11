Sign up
Photo 2092
Tomato bloom macro...
I'm learning the biggest benefit of the macro tube is being able to get close and making small things larger, without significant cropping.
Found this tomato bloom in the Community garden.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
yellow
garden
summer
tomato
south
community
