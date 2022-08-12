Sign up
Photo 2093
New flower...
My app calls it an Aster. We have seen these plants in our garden, but they were not blooming. They are also much shorter than the other plants. Today this flower appeared.
The ant gives perspective! :- )
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
flower
,
garden
,
summer
,
south
,
aster
Bill
ace
Very pretty. Looks like the ants like them also.
August 13th, 2022
