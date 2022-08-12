Previous
Next
New flower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2093

New flower...

My app calls it an Aster. We have seen these plants in our garden, but they were not blooming. They are also much shorter than the other plants. Today this flower appeared.
The ant gives perspective! :- )
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Very pretty. Looks like the ants like them also.
August 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise