Photo 2099
I caught it.../
This one has been very allusive! The last time I saw it, it flew away immediately into the pine trees. This one lingered and let me take several pictures.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th August 2022 10:04am
black
,
flower
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture! It’s perfectly positioned on that beautiful zinnia too.
August 20th, 2022
