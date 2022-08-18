Previous
I caught it.../ by thewatersphotos
Photo 2099

I caught it.../

This one has been very allusive! The last time I saw it, it flew away immediately into the pine trees. This one lingered and let me take several pictures.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture! It’s perfectly positioned on that beautiful zinnia too.
August 20th, 2022  
