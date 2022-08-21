Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2102
Inside the truck...
The dash of the 1969 truck is very similar to the original, but with digital dials, satellite radio and air conditioning.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2102
photos
108
followers
77
following
575% complete
View this month »
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
truck
,
ford
,
summer
,
south
,
dash
Shutterbug
ace
I like the red stitching.
August 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
The addition of a/c is probably the change I'd enjoy most - love that wheel.
August 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close