Previous
Next
Inside the truck... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2102

Inside the truck...

The dash of the 1969 truck is very similar to the original, but with digital dials, satellite radio and air conditioning.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I like the red stitching.
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
The addition of a/c is probably the change I'd enjoy most - love that wheel.
August 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise