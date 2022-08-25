Sign up
Photo 2106
A content smile...
This truck has been 3 years in the making. Getting a part here, another there...then finding time to work on it. But now it is finished (well, almost). It was a labor of love and the content smile shows it was worth it.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
smile
,
truck
,
ford
,
summer
,
south
Carol M
Cool truck!
August 27th, 2022
