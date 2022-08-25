Previous
Next
A content smile... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2106

A content smile...

This truck has been 3 years in the making. Getting a part here, another there...then finding time to work on it. But now it is finished (well, almost). It was a labor of love and the content smile shows it was worth it.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carol M
Cool truck!
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise