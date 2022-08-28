Sign up
Photo 2109
Butterfly "Whisperer"...
This young lady works at the community garden. We all saw the butterfly, but she reached out her hand and it immediately landed on her hand. She said it was the "sweat" that attracted the butterfly to her.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
,
lady
,
community
,
whisperer
