Butterfly "Whisperer"...
Photo 2109

Butterfly "Whisperer"...

This young lady works at the community garden. We all saw the butterfly, but she reached out her hand and it immediately landed on her hand. She said it was the "sweat" that attracted the butterfly to her.
28th August 2022

