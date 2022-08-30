Previous
Next
Buddy... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2111

Buddy...

Buddy is not the "photo bomber" our cat, Callie, was, but he likes to come around when I'm in the yard taking pictures.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carol M
Aw! He’s so cute!
August 31st, 2022  
Kathy ace
Good capture of this beautiful cat.
August 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise