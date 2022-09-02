Previous
Episcopal church... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2114

Episcopal church...

This small Episcopal church sits on the edge of town and is the oldest church in our area.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kathy ace
A beautiful old rock church. Was it build with local rock? It reminds me of a children's home built in the mountains northwest of here that had Methodist ties. It was builtin the same style with river rock from a nearby river.
September 3rd, 2022  
