Photo 2114
Episcopal church...
This small Episcopal church sits on the edge of town and is the oldest church in our area.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
church
,
town
,
summer
,
south
,
episcopal
Kathy
ace
A beautiful old rock church. Was it build with local rock? It reminds me of a children's home built in the mountains northwest of here that had Methodist ties. It was builtin the same style with river rock from a nearby river.
September 3rd, 2022
