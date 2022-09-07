Previous
Clock Tower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2119

Clock Tower...

The clock tower is one of the tallest structures in our town and visible from many different places. Could not resist this one.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Corinne C ace
Nicely framed
September 9th, 2022  
Jessica Eby
Very nice! The colours are great and I like the balance of the greenery on each side.
September 9th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like the dome & spire against the clouds and above the trees.
September 9th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty on this beautiful blue sky day.
September 9th, 2022  
