Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 2119
Clock Tower...
The clock tower is one of the tallest structures in our town and visible from many different places. Could not resist this one.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
4
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2120
photos
107
followers
77
following
580% complete
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:19am
Tags
sky
,
town
,
clock
,
clouds
,
downtown
,
summer
,
tower
,
south
Corinne C
ace
Nicely framed
September 9th, 2022
Jessica Eby
Very nice! The colours are great and I like the balance of the greenery on each side.
September 9th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like the dome & spire against the clouds and above the trees.
September 9th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty on this beautiful blue sky day.
September 9th, 2022
