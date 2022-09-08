Sign up
Photo 2120
Railcars...
I had to include this train photo to show the colors and the little bit of graffiti!
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
3
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
train
,
graffiti
,
summer
,
south
,
boxcar
,
railcars
Jessica Eby
I always like checking out the colourful graffiti on our trains here too :)
September 9th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Reminds me of sitting at the railroad crossing watching the train going by.
September 9th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the perspective.
September 9th, 2022
