Waiting... by thewatersphotos
Waiting...

This is a bloom from our "Dr. Seuss" plant. We have had another with all white Cosmos blooms. This one looks to be a different color. Waiting, not patiently! :- )
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Shutterbug ace
I didn’t know there was a Dr. Seuss Plant. Love the minimalism.
September 10th, 2022  
