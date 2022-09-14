Sign up
Photo 2126
At the edge...
This little guy was found at the edge of the trail under the Pine trees. As the weather has dried up and the nights gotten cooler, I'm seeing fewer and fewer fungi around.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
1
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
mushroom
,
trail
,
summer
,
south
,
fungi
Thom Mitchell
Nice focus!
September 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice pov and focus
September 16th, 2022
