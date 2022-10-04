Sign up
Photo 2146
Acorns...
These acorns are from one of our Oak trees. I'm not sure which variety. I do know the deer love them because there are deer tracks all around on the ground.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
Tags
tree
,
deer
,
fall
,
autumn
,
oak
,
south
,
acorns
