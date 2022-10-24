Previous
Granddaddy long leg... by thewatersphotos
Granddaddy long leg...

We have lots of these spiders around, but this is the first I've seen in the dying Zinnias.
It's good to be back. Hopefully I can keep up now! Thanks!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful details of the spider. I’m glad you are back.
October 25th, 2022  
amyK ace
Cool pov on this
October 25th, 2022  
