Photo 2168
Still blooming...
This Salvia is a volunteer and is just about to bloom.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Views
10
1
1
365
Tags
green
,
plant
,
bloom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
salvia
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the details and color. Beautiful focus and dof.
October 28th, 2022
