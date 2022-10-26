Previous
Still blooming... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2168

Still blooming...

This Salvia is a volunteer and is just about to bloom.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the details and color. Beautiful focus and dof.
October 28th, 2022  
