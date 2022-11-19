Previous
Lone pine cone... by thewatersphotos
Lone pine cone...

We have one very large/tall Loblolly Pine tree that produces large cones. This one is one of the first to fall to the ground this year.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Nice close-up, very festive
November 23rd, 2022  
