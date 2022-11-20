Previous
Too many...
Photo 2193

Too many...

I raked leaves under one of our Water Oak trees this week. I uncovered many, many acorns.
The squirrels have found them and begun coming in the yard, gathering them and going to the edge of the yard and burying them!
20th November 2022

