Previous
Next
Against the sky... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2194

Against the sky...

Looking up I noticed how bright the Maple leaves looked against the dappled cloudy sky.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise