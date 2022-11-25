Previous
Focus on all... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2198

Focus on all...

Here are all 4 acorns, in focus. I liked how each one is unique and seem to be in different stages of development.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
