Previous
Next
Photo 2203
Dewdrops...
Dewdrops on the Japanese Maple.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2203
photos
103
followers
74
following
603% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
droplets
,
south
,
dewdrops
Zenobia Southcombe
lovely close up
November 30th, 2022
