Dewdrops... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2203

Dewdrops...

Dewdrops on the Japanese Maple.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
603% complete

Zenobia Southcombe
lovely close up
November 30th, 2022  
